The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ISCE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results on its official website. Students can check their results on Council’s website cisce.org or results.cisce.org using their Unique ID and Index No.

This year, the Council did not conduct ICSE and ISC examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result is based on alternative pattern of assessment.

As per a report by Indian Express, a total of 219,499 candidates appeared for the ICSE and 94,011 candidates appeared for ISC board exam.

This year, 99.98% candidates clear ICSE exam whereas the pass percentage for ISC is 99.76%.

Steps to check the results

Visit the official website cisce.org On the homepage, select the course Key in your login credentials and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

Result through SMS

For receiving the ICSE result 2021 through SMS, the student needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way — ICSE <seven digit unique ID> — and send it to the number 9248082883. For the ISC result, type ISC in place of ICSE and follow the same process.