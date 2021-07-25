The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the final result for the 2019 Miscellaneous Category of Teachers recruitment. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

An online exam was held on October 3, 2019. Qualified candidates for were called for the interview round in March 2021.

“The Combined Merit List for the post of Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET-Male, and PET-Female) with specified weightage i.r.o. candidates appeared in CBT & Interview both and list of candidates found not eligible in Interview are appended with this notice for information of all concerned,” NVS said in its result notification.

It added: “Furthermore, the Combined Merit list for the post of Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Librarian) and list of candidates found not eligible in document verification is also appended with this notice for information of all concerned.”

The merit list contains the name, roll number, marks and other details of the candidates selected. The list of ineligible candidates is also available in the result document.

Here’s NVS 2019 teacher recruitment final result.

