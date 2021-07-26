The Punjab Police recruitment board will commence the online application process today for the recruitment of Intelligence Assistants (in the rank of Constable) in Intelligence Cadre and Constables in the Investigation Cadre of the Punjab Police.

The link to apply online will be activated at the official website punjabpolice.gov.in from 9 PM today. Applications can be submitted by August 16.

The Punjab Police is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 1,191 vacancies in the two cadres. Of these, 794 are Intelligence Assistants (in the rank of Constable) in Intelligence Cadre and 362 of Constables in the Investigation Cadre. The remaining posts are vacancies against the sports quota, which shall be filled separately.

Candidates are advised to read the Punjab Police Constable and IA recruitment official notification available on the website or at the direct link below.

Here’s Punjab Police Constable and IA recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-28 years as on January 1, 2021. Relaxation to the upper age limit is applicable to reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

Intelligence Assistant: A Graduate from a recognized University or Institution with Computer Science or Computer Applications or Information Technology as one of the elective subjects. OR B.Sc/B.Tech/BE in specified subjects.

A Graduate from a recognized University or Institution with Computer Science or Computer Applications or Information Technology as one of the elective subjects. OR B.Sc/B.Tech/BE in specified subjects. Constable: The candidate should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/ University.

Physical Standards: Minimum height required for male candidates is 5 feet 5 inches and for female candidates is 5 feet 1 inch.

Selection procedure

The selection process shall be a two-stage process. Punjab Police will recruit candidates based on the MCQ type computer based test followed by document scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

Application/exam fee

The candidates have to pay an online fee of Rs 1,000 (Rs 400 application fee +Rs 600 exam fee). The amount is relaxed for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for Punjab Police recruitment 2021:

Visit official website punjabpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ and click on ‘RECRUITMENT OF IA IN INTELLIGENCE & CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE’ Click on the registration link (when activated) and then proceed with registration to create profile Choose post/cadre, fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Punjab Police bharti 2021.