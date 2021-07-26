Today is the last day to apply online for the 6,100 apprentice posts for various states/ UT at the State Bank of India (SBI). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on SBI’s recruitment portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI Apprentice recruitment examination 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of August. The training will be held for a period of one year.

“Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project. The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited on or before the last date for payment of fees,” reads the official notification.

The apprentices will be paid a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the website or at direct link below.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: For candidates from general and EWS category, the minimum age limit is 20 years and maximum 28 years as on October 31, 2020. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduation degree from a recognised University or institute as of October 31, 2020.

Here’s SBI Apprentice recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 whereas candidates from SC/ST/PWD category are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection Process

SBI will shortlist candidates on the basis of an online written test and test of local language followed by medical examination.

Steps to apply for SBI Apprentice recruitment:

Visit SBI career page at sbi.co.in/careers Go to ‘Join SBI’ — ‘Current Openings’ Click on the apply online link for the Apprentice post Proceed with new registration on the IBPS portal Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for SBI Apprentice recruitment 2021.