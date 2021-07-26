The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the calendar of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021). Candidates can check and download the CLAT , calendar from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to it, the consolidated Merit List of CLAT 2021 will be declared on July 28. The Counselling Invite List will be published on July 29.

CLAT 2021 was held on July 23 in pen and paper mode for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. The answer keys were released on July 23 and objections were invited till July 24. The final answer key will be released tomorrow.

Here’s CLAT 2021 Calendar.

Candidates will have to register for the counselling process and fill up preferences on July 29 and 30 (upto 12 Noon) with a fee of Rs 50,000 to block the seat. The first allotment list will be released on August 1 and candidates can accept/lock the seat, upload documents and pay fee to the NLUs till August 5.

The second, third, fourth and fifth allotment list will be released on August 9, 13, 17 and 20 respectively.

Candidates are advised to read the CLAT calendar carefully.