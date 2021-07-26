Today is the last day to register and pay the application fee for the post of Revenue Inspector on a contractual basis at the OSSSC website. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at the Commission’s official website osssc.gov.in.

The previous deadline to register was July 23, which was then extended till today. Registered candidates will be able to submit their online application form till July 30. The OSSSC RI written examination is likely to be conducted in the month of September.

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 586 vacancies of Revenue Inspectors in various district establishments under the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than the age of of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline or equivalent from a recognised university. The candidates must speak, read, and write Odia and have passed Middle School Examination with Odia as a language subject. More details in the notification.

Here’s OSSSC Revenue Inspector recruitment 2021 official notification.

Selection procedure

OSSSC will conduct a written exam (400 marks, objective type MCQ) in the month of September in all districts of Odisha. Qualified candidates will appear for a Skill Test in Computer Application. The merit list will be prepared based on marks scored in the two exams and work experience.

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 100. Candidates from SC/ST/PwD category are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for OSSSC RI recruitment 2021:

Visit the OSSSC website osssc.gov.in Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the homepage For new registration, click on ‘New User’ in the RI section Read the instructions carefully and register using email ID and mobile number Login using the credentials and fill the application form and upload documents Pay the application fee and submit Download form and take printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for OSSSC RI recruitment 2021.