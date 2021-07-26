Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Research Officer, Assistant Director, Senior Grade of Indian Information Service and others. Eligible and interested candidates can apply till August 12 at upsc.gov.in.

The last date to print the submitted application form is August 13. The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 46 vacancies.

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Director: 3

Assistant Director (Weed Science): 1

Research Officer (Implementation): 8

Senior Grade of Indian Information Service: 34

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the post of Assistant Director and Assistant Director (Weed Science) must not be more than the age of 35 years. The upper age limit for the posts of Research Officer (Implementation) and Senior Grade of Indian Information Service is 30 years.

Educational Qualification:

Research Officer: Master’s degree of a recognised University in Hindi with English as compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. Or master’s degree of a recognised University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

Assistant Director: Master’s Degree in Chemistry with specialization in Inorganic or Organic or Analytical Chemistry or M.Sc. (Agriculture) with specialization in Soil Science or Agriculture Chemistry of a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Director (Weed Science): : MSc Degree in Agricultural (Agronomy) with specialization in Weed Science or MSc Degree in Botany with Weed Science as a subject from a recognized University or Institution with three years practical experience in the field of Weed Science or Weed Control.

Senior Grade of Indian Information Service: Degree of a recognized University or Institute with diploma or Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institution. Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institute. Candidates must have studied concerned Indian language upto 10th Class.

More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community are exempted from paying the fee.

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” tab Now click on “Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts” Click on your choice of post and read the instructions Register and proceed with application Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.