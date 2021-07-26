The University of Kerala has released the admit card/hall ticket for the PG entrance exam 2021 on its official website. Registered candidates set to appear in the exam can download their hall ticket from admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

The Kerala University PG entrance exams will be held from August 1 to 6 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam timetable is available on the website.

The entrance exams will consist of 60 MCQs for 60 marks and descriptive type question for 40 marks covering subject knowledge at the qualifying examination and/or logical and numerical reasoning, for a maximum of 2 hours. There shall be 0.25 negative marks for each wrong answer for MCQ.

Steps to download Kerala University admit card:

Visit official website admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in Login using Application Number and passwrod The hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download admit card.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card carefully. The time and venue of the exam are available on both the admit card and timetable. Candidates are directed to report at the centre one hour before the commencement of the exam.