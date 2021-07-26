The University of Calcutta has released the schedule of admission for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22. The admission schedule is available at the official website caluniv.ac.in.

The West Bengal education board last week declared the result of Class 12 students. Calcutta University said the admission to all UG and PG courses will be done online.

Here’s Calcutta University admission schedule 2021.

UG admission 2021

The online admission portal for UG courses will be activated on August 2. Candidates will be able to apply till August 20. The first merit list will be published on August 31 and the admission process will conclude on September 30. The first semester will start on October 1.

PG admission 2021

On the other hand, the online admission portal for PG courses will be activated on September 1 after the results of the final semester of UG courses are declared by August 31. Applications will be invited till September 15 and the first merit list will be issued on September 20. The admission process will conclude on October 25 and first semester classes will commence in the last week of the month.

More details about the admission will be released once the application process begins. Candidates are advised to keep track of updates on the official website.