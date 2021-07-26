Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Ministerial). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post at ssbrectt.gov.in within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement i.e., till August 22.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 115 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than 25 years of age. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from different categories in accordance with the orders issued by the Central Government of India.

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed class 12th or Intermediate from a recognized Board or University.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for Head Constable vacancy

Visit the official website ssbrectt.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Candidates may Apply Online for the Post of Head Constable (Ministerial) *** LINK” Now click on “Apply” Register and proceed with application Pay the fee and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Application Fee

UR/ OBC/ EWS category candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100 whereas SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman and female candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.