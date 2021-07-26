Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has will announce Class 12th board exam result on July 29 at 12.00 PM. Registered students will be able to check their result on the official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and others.

The School Education Department, MP, took to Twitter and said: “The Board of Secondary Education will declare the class 12th result on July 29, 2021 at 12 noon.”

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा कक्षा 12वीं का परीक्षा परिणाम 29 जुलाई 2021 को दोपहर 12 बजे घोषित किया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/QZcTvgcxA5 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 26, 2021

Candidates can also get their result on Mobile by downloading MPBSE Mobile App or MP Mobile App from Google Play Store. Select “know your result” and key in your roll number, application number and submit to get the result, reads the official notification.

This year, the board did not conduct the Class 12th exam amid Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was originally scheduled to be held from May 1, 2021 onwards.