The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the list of candidates who have been admitted provisionally for the Staff Nurse exam 2021. Candidates who applied for the post can check the candidates list at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC Staff Nurse recruitment written exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 5. The exam will be held in the morning session from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and candidates have to report to the exam center by 9.00 AM.

The candidate list contains the application ID, roll number, name and the allotted exam centre of the candidate. In total, 1119 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the test. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates on the admit card.

The HPSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 90 vacancies of Staff Nurse. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test of 85 marks followed by the evaluation process of 15 Marks.

Here’s HPSSC Staff Nurse exam candidate list.