The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada has released the AP POLYCET 2021 application form on its official website polycetap.nic.in. Applicants can fill up the AP POLYCET 2021 application form till August 13.

As per the notification, the entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 1, 2021, from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Tentative date for declaration of results is September 11.

Here’s the direct link to POLYCET-2021 Booklet.

Steps to apply for AP POLYCET 2021

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the APPOLYCET application link Pay the application form and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the application for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed SSC Examination conducted by State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana or any other examination recognized as equivalent thereto by the Board of Secondary Education, A.P / TS, such as Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE), Indian Council for Secondary Education(ICSE), National Institute of Open School (NIOS), A.P. Open School Society (APOSS), X class examination conducted by various State Boards of Secondary Education in India with Mathematics as one of the subjects, and obtained at least 35% marks in the qualifying examination.

About AP POLYCET

AP POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, AP, Vijayawada for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

Every candidate desirous of seeking admission into Engineering/Non - Engineering Diploma course can apply online for POLYCET-2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.