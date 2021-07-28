The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to announce the result of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) today. Candidates will be able check and download the CLAT result from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2021 was held on July 23 in pen and paper mode for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. The provisional answer keys were released on July 23 and objections were invited till July 24.

“CLAT-2021 was conducted on July 23, 2021 at 147 centres in 82 cities across the country. Out of 70,277 candidates who registered, 66,887 downloaded their Admit Cards and 62,106 appeared for the Test,” said a press release from exam authorities.

According to the calendar released on Monday, the CLAT result will be announced today, July 28. Following the release of the consolidated merit list of CLAT 2021, the Counselling Invite List will be published on July 29.

Here’s CLAT 2021 Calendar.

Candidates will have to register for the counselling process and fill up preferences on July 29 and 30 (upto 12 Noon) with a fee of Rs 50,000 to block the seat. The first allotment list will be released on August 1 and candidates can accept/lock the seat, upload documents and pay fee to the NLUs till August 5.

The second, third, fourth and fifth allotment list will be released on August 9, 13, 17 and 20 respectively.

Candidates are advised to read the CLAT calendar carefully.