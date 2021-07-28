Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to Handyman/ Loader, Supervisor and Senior Supervisor posts on contract basis for deployment in AAI Cargo Logistic and Allied Services Company Ltd. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at becil.com.

The last date to submit the online application is August 8.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill up 99 vacancies, of which 75 vacancies are for the post of Handyman/Loader, 21 for Supervisor and 3 for Senior Supervisor.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the post of Handyman/ Loader, Supervisor and Senior Supervisor should not be more than the age of 45 years, 30 years and 35 years, respectively. Age relaxation will be considered for experienced people from Cargo Industry.

Educational Qualification:



Handyman/ Loader: The candidates should have passed class 8th and must be able to communicate in local language and Hindi with preferably 1 year experience in cargo handling. The applicants should have the ability to read English.

Supervisor: The applicants should hold a graduate degree with basic computer knowledge and preferably 1 year experience in cargo industry.

Senior Supervisor: The applicants should hold a graduate degree with basic computer knowledge and preferably 2 year experience in cargo industry.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from general/Ex-Serviceman/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 750 whereas SC/ST/EWS/PH will have to pay Rs 450.

Application Process

The candidates can apply for the vacancies via becil.com or becilregistration.com. The detailed application process is available in the notification. Candidates may also check the following link for detailed process.

Here’s the direct link to the application details.