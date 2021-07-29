Today is the last day to apply online for the six month certificate in Community Health for GNM/ BSc Nursing under NHM for July 2021 and January 2022 session at Staff Health Society, Bihar (SHSB). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the course on Bihar SHSB’s official website statehealthsocietybihar.org till 6.00 PM.

Candidates who successfully complete this course will be posted at Health and Wellness Centres as Community Health Officers (CHOs).

This course is part of an initiative under the National Health Mission to strengthen sub-centre as Health and Wellness Centres (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public health programmes and to enable comprehensive primary health care service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2100 vacancies, of which 1050 posts are for the July 2021 session and 1050 for the January 2022 session.

Here’s SHSB CHO recruitment official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The male applicants from unreserved and EWS category must not be more than the age of 42 years whereas female candidates from UR/ EWS and BC/ MBC (M and F) should not be more than 45 years of age.

Candidates from SC/ ST category (M and F) should not be more than the age of 47 years. The minimum age limit is 21 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Working regular Staff Nurse, GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing under Govt. of Bihar or working contractual Staff Nurse/ GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing under NHM/ Govt. of Bihar or Fresh GNM/BSc Nursing graduate.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/ BC/ MBC/ EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500 whereas for SC/ST of Bihar domicile, Female and divine body candidates of all category is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for SHSB CHO vacancies:

Visit the official website statehealthsocietybihar.org On the homepage, click on “Application invited for 6 month certificate in Community Health for GNM/BSc Nursing Under NHM against Advt. No. - 06/2021” Now click on “Click Here” under the notified vacancies Register and log in to the portal Fill up the personal/ educational details, upload documents, and pay the application fee Submit the application form and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for SHSB CHO vacancies.