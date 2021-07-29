The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment of engineers on a Fixed Term Appointment (FTA). The FTA will be based for a period of two years or till the selection of personnel on a regular basis whichever is earlier.

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies till 4.00 PM today at the official website npcilcareers.co.in. Candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification carefully before applying.

NPCIL has notified a total of 26 vacancies of engineers at NPCIL, Kaiga-5&6, Kaiga, Karwar, Uttara Kannada District, Karnataka State. The monthly remuneration for each post is Rs 61,400.

Vacancy details

Fixed Term Engineer (Civil) - 11

Fixed Term Engineer (Mechanical) - 8

Fixed Term Engineer (Electrical) - 4

Fixed Term Engineer (C&I-EC) - 2

Fixed Term Engineer (C&I-CS/I) - 1

Here’s NPCIL Engineer recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-35 years as on July 29, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Graduation (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg) in the relevant engineering field for the desired post with minimum 60% marks.

Selection procedure

In case of receipt of a large number of applications for any category/discipline, the candidates will be shortlisted for the interview considering the number/nature of applications. Candidates will be selected through a Personal Interview round.

Application fee

Only male candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories are required to an online application fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for NPCIL Engineer recruitment 2021:

Visit official website npcilcareers.co.in Go top ‘Career’ and click on the apply link for the post Register online, select the post, fill application form Upload documents and pay fee Submit application form and print a downloaded copy.

Here’s direct link to apply for NPCIL Engineer recruitment 2021.