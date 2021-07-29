The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the Class 12 board result 2021 today at 12.00 PM. Registered students will be able to check their results on the official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and others.

Students can also get their results on mobile by downloading MPBSE Mobile App or MP Mobile App from Google Play Store. Select “know your result” and key in your roll number, application number and submit to get the result, reads the official notification.

This year, the MP board could not conduct the Class 12 board exam amid Covid-19 pandemic and had to be cancelled. The exam was originally scheduled to be held from May 1, 2021 onwards. MPBSE has used an alternative evaluation scheme for preparing the result of the students on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10, as per a tweet put out by the state school education department.

Steps to check MP board 12th result:

Visit official website mpresults.nic.in Click on the 12th result link (when activated at noon) Enter 9-digit roll number and application number and submit The MPBSE Class 12 result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

The MP board has said it will allow students dissatisfied with their result to appear for the written board exam to he held when the Covid-19 situation improves. Students are advised to keep visitng the official website for regular updates.