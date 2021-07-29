The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for the 2019 Food Safety Officer Main exam and Junior Assistant under ULB 2019 written exam. Registered candidates set to appear in the exam can download their admit card from the official website ossc.gov.in.

OSSC will conduct the Junior Assistant written exam on August 3, followed by Food Safety Officer Main exam on August 4. Both these exams had earlier been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to download OSSC admit card: