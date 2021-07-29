The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has revised the dates for the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Combined Competitive Exam 2021 due in September.The Rajasthan Police SI and PC exam 2021 was earlier scheduled on a single day, September 4.

RPSC in a new notice has announced that the exam will be held from September 13-15. The exam will be conducted in two sessions on all days: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The detailed schedule of the written exam will be announced shortly on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the portal for updates.

Here’s RPSC Rajasthan Police exam 2021 revised date notice.

RPSC had invited online applications in February-March this year for recruitment to 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 859 vacancies, out of which, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

Selection process

RPSC will conduct the recruitment in three phases: written test, physical fitness test and interview/personality test. The dates, venue and other details of the competitive written exam will be notified at a later date on the website.