The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 3 provisional answer keys today, July 29. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till July 31, by 5.00 PM.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 29 July 2021 to 31 July 2021 (upto 05:00 PM),” reads the official notice.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared on the basis of revised Final Answer Key.

Steps to check answer keys

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge April 2021 Session” Log in using Application Form, Application No, Password/ Date of Birth and security pin Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the answer key.

Candidates can raise objections on the same portal by clicking on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’. Aspirants may also check the following notification for detailed process to raise objections.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Meanwhile, NTA is set to hold JEE Main 2021 Session 3 re-examination on August 3 and 4.

The re-exam is being conducted for candidates who could not appear for the examination held from July 25 to 27 at their respective Examination Centres in the Cities/Districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara due to heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra.

