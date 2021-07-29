The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the recruitment examination admit card for recruitment to various post of Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk today, July 29. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 8, 2021.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advertisements” section Now click on “Download Admit Card for written Test Dated 08/08/2021 (Sunday) for the post of Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk...” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1152 vacancies, of which 1090 are for the post of Patwari in Department of Revenue, 26 for Irrigation Booking Clerk and 32 for Zilladars in Department of Water Resources and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC.

The application process commenced on January 14 and concluded on February 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, the board has also released the result for the post of Clerk (Legal) today. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check and download the result from board’s official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.