The admit card for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 or TS ECET-2021 will be released today. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ECET 2021 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance exam will be held on August 3 at 18 regional centres (14 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh) in a computer-based mode. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their admit card by logging in at the portal using their registration/roll number and password.

Registration underway

On the other hand, candidates yet to register for TS ECET can do so by paying a late fee of Rs 5000 by tomorrow. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the portal for TS ECET to know more details regarding eligibility criteria, exam pattern, etc.

Here’s TS ECET 2021 detailed notification.

Steps to apply for TS ECET 2021: