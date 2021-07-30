The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the result of Class 12 board students for the academic year 2020-21. The HSSLC result 2021 for all the three streams– Science, Arts and Commerce has been released.

Students can check their HSSLC or Class 12 result at the official website megresults.nic.in using their roll number mentioned on their admit card.

Steps to check MBOSE HSSLC result 2021:

Visit official website megresults.nic.in Select exam/stream, enter roll number and submit The MBOSE HSSLC result 2021 will appear on screen Download marksheet and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check Meghalaya HSSLC result 2021.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to Twitter to congratulate the students who cleared the HSSLC board exam this year.