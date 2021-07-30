Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release class 12th result today, July 30. Once released, the students will be able to check and download their results from the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

The result will be released for all the three streams — Science, Commerce and Arts.

This year, the council did not conduct board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the results have been prepared on the basis of internal assessment.

The evaluation is being done on the basis of students performance in class 11th, where 80% weightage will be given to theory exams while 20% to practical exams. For subjects that do not have a practical exams, the marks will be awarded on the basis of internal assessment, reports Indian Express.

State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato, on Thursday, announced the result of JAC class 10th. A total of 95.93% students have been declared pass.

Steps to download the result