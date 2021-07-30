The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results for class 12th soon. Once released, the enrolled students will be able to access their results using their respective roll numbers at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

However, as the board examinations were cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the students did not receive the admit cards with their roll numbers. The board, therefore, has activated the “Roll Number Finder-2021” window.

Students can find their roll numbers by accessing the portal using their name, father’s name, mother’s name and date of birth.

Steps to find the roll number

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ROLL NUMBER FINDER-2021” Click on “Server 1” or “Server 2” Select the class - 10th/ 12th Key in your name, father’s name, mother’s name and date of birth Submit and get the roll number

Here’s the direct link to find the roll number.

The board informed that the result of students will also be available in their DIGILOCKER.

This year, the board has opted for alternative assessment policy. As per the new scheme for class 12th, students will be awarded marks for practical as per the exam conducted by schools and for theory, the marks will be given by averaging out Class 10th, 11th finals and Class 12th Pre-Board marks.

Class 12th marks to have highest weightage of 40 percent whereas 30 percent will be accounted from Class 10th result (3 best performing subjects) and 30 percent from Class 11th final exam.

Whereas, for class 10th, the students will be assess out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment and 80 marks will be calculated on the basis of the students’ performance in various exams.