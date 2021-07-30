The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2021) on August 10 for a total of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

Earlier, the JIPMAT 2021 was scheduled to be held on June 20 which was deferred amid Covid-19 situation.

“The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 which was to be conducted on 20 June 2021 had to be postponed due to the extraordinary circumstances arising from COVID-19 Pandemic...JIPMAT 2021 will be held on 10 August 2021 from 03.00 PM to 05.30 PM,” reads the official notice.

The applicants will soon be able to download their admit cards from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in. The admit card will contain aspirants roll number and centre of examination.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Also, for any queries/clarifications, can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jipmat@nta.ac.in.

The JIPMAT 2021 is held for admission to the Five Year Integrated Programme in Management at the Indian Institute of Management - Bodh Gaya and the Indian Institute of Management - Jammu. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.