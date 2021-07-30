The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the result of the Class 12 board students for the academic year 2020-21. Students can check their PSEB 12th result 2021 at the official website pseb.ac.in using their roll number.

The Punjab Board had to cancel the Class 12 board exams this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Asper reports, PSEB has prepared the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively. The Class 10 and 11 results have been given 30% weightage, while Class 12 unit tests, mid-terms, and pre-board exams has been given 40% weightage.

Around 3.18 lakh students have registered for the PSEB class 12th exam. The pass percentage this year is 96.48%. The pass percentage for girls is 97.44, and for boys, the pass percentage is 95.74.

Steps to check PSEB 12th result 2021:

Visit official website pseb.ac.in Go to ‘results’ and click on the 12th result link Enter roll number and submit The PSEB 12th result will appear on scren Download scorecard and take a printout.

The direct link to check the result is yet to be activated on the PSEB portal. Students are advised to keep checking the website once in a while.