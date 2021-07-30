Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the class 12th result today, July 30. Students can check and download their results from the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com. The result has been announced for all the three streams — Science, Commerce and Arts.

This year, 95.93% students have passed class 12th exam. A total of 415924 candidates have cleared the examination, of which 270931 students have achieved first division.

The council, this year, did not conduct board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the results have been prepared on the basis of internal assessment.

The evaluation is being done on the basis of students performance in class 11th, where 80% weightage will be given to theory exams while 20% to practical exams. For subjects that do not have a practical exams, the marks will be awarded on the basis of internal assessment, reports Indian Express.

Steps to download JAC inter result 2021