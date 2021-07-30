The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the Fisheries Officer recruitment exam 2021 result along with final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

A total of 399 candidates have been declared qualified in the written examination. The PSSSB Fisheries Officer Exam 2021 was conducted on July 25.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 27 Fisheries Officer vacancies. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates.

Steps to download PSSSB Fisheries Officer result

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on “Result for the written exam dated 25.07.2021 for the post of Fisheries Officer” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also download the final answer key by clicking on “Final Answer Key for the written exam dated 25.07.2021 for the post of Fisheries Officer” under Advertisements tab.

