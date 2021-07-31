The Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2021 registrations will conclude today on the official website gujaratset.in or gujaratset.ac.in. Earlier, the application deadline was July 21.

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, will conduct the 15th GSET tentatively on December 26, 2021, for determining the eligibility of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges of Gujarat in 23 subjects at 11 centers spread across the state. The admit card will be issued seven days before the exam.

Here’s GSET 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: There is no age limit for GSET.

Educational Qualification: Only those candidates are eligible to appear in the GSET who have completed/are studying in the final year or semester of a UGC specified Master’s degree in a subject of GSET. More details in the notification.

Selection process

The GSET examination will consist of two papers of 100 marks each. Both the papers will consist of objective-type, multiple choice questions. In order to be considered eligible for Assistant Professor, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together (with relaxations for reserved categories).

Application fee

General/Gen – EWS/SEBC (Non-creamy layer) Candidates: Rs 900

Rs 900 SC/ST/Third gender Candidates: Rs 700

Rs 700 PWD (PH/VH) Candidates: Rs 100

Steps to apply for GSET 2021:

Visit official website gujaratset.ac.in/ gujaratset.in Click on Pay Exam Fee as step 1 and generate profile Fill application form for GSET as step 2 Upload documents, select subject and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for GSET 2021.