The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the date for the Revenue Inspector written exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC RI exam 2021 will be held on August 29 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card will be released 15 days before the exam, i.e. on August 14.

OSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 586 vacancies of Revenue Inspectors in various district establishments under the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Online applications for the post were invited in July this year.

Here’s OSSSC RI exam date 2021 notice.

Selection procedure

OSSSC will conduct a written exam (400 marks, objective type MCQ) in all districts of Odisha. Qualified candidates will appear for a Skill Test in Computer Application. The merit list will be prepared based on marks scored in the two exams and work experience.