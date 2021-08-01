The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has launched the official website for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2022. Aspirants can visit the link: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

IIT Kharagpur (IITKGP) will conduct the GATE 2022 exam on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 next year. The exam authorities have added two new papers – Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) this year.

GATE 2022 admit card can be downloaded from January 3 and the results will be announced on March 17. All the dates are tentative and can possibly be revised in view of the pandemic situation.

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.

Application process

The online application process for GATE 2022 will commence on August 30 at the portal. Candidates can submit their forms and pay the fee till September 24 (regular) or October 1 (with a late fee).

Eligibility criteria

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible to appear for GATE 2022 examination.

There is no age limit to appear for the GATE 2022 examination.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification available on the GATE website.