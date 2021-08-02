The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card soon for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination or NCHM JEE 2021. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in using their application number and password.

NTA will conduct the NCHM JEE 2021 on August 10 in the remote-proctored online (internet-based) mode. The exam will be of a duration of three hours (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM).

Candidates can appear in the exam, from their location, on a Personal Computer (fitted with camera) or laptop with stable internet connectivity.

Other details regarding the hardware/software specifications, how to appear in the exam, Do’s and Don’ts, mock test etc will be communicated to each candidate individually, through their registered email. Candidates are advised to keep checking their mail regularly, reads the official notification.

Here’s NTA NCHM JEE 2021 exam notice.

The NCHM JEE 2021 will be held for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the academic year 2021-22.