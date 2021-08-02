Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday the state board will release the Higher Secondary Certificate or Class 12 result 2021 tomorrow, August 3.

Students will be able to check the HSC result 2021 from 4.00 PM onwards at the following websites: msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in and lokmat.news18.com.

📢 𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse pic.twitter.com/kfNBZNGFyh — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE had to cancel the HSC board exam 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, the board devised an alternative assessment criteria. The 12th result will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in internal exams of Class 12 and 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 or SSC final exams.

As per NDTV, for the theory part, 40 per cent of weightage will be provided from exams held in Class 12. The 40 per cent marks will be derived from unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the remaining 60 per cent marks, 30 per cent will be from Class 11 marks and the other 30 per cent from the average of the best three performing subjects of Class 10.

Last month, the Maharashtra Board announced the result of Class 10 or SSC result 2021 for over 16 lakh students.