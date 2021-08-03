State Health Agency (SHA), Jammu and Kashmir has invited online applications from eligible candidates for 40+ contractual vacancies. Interested candidates can apply at the website sams.co.in till August 17.

The J&K SHA has notified vacancies to 20 posts each of District Program Coordinator and District Information Systems Manager and two posts of District Grievance Manager. The appointment will be purely on a contractual basis for a period of the one-year, renewable subject to Government of Jammu & Kashmir approval and satisfactory performance.

Here’s J&K SHA recruitment advertisement.

Eligibility criteria

The upper age limit to apply for the posts is 40 years as on January 1, 2021.

Aspirants can check the educational qualification and work experience requirements in the recruitment advertisement.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of scrutiny of applications for preparation of merit list, followed by online document verification and personal interview round. The interview result shall be declared on SHA, J&K and SAMS website and the offer letter shall be issued to the selected candidates.

Steps to apply for J&K SHA recruitment:

Visit website sams.co.in Go to the recruitment advertisement and click on ‘Apply’ Apply for the desired post and register to create profile Login using credentials and fill application form Upload documents and submit form Download form and print a copy for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for J&K SHA recruitment.