The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET 2021) registration process will commence today, August 3. The official website mahatet.in, however, is showing “Error 403 - This web app is stopped.” Once, it starts working again, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the examination.

As per the official notice, the registration process will conclude on August 25 (11.59 PM). The applicants will be able to download their admit card from September 25 to October 10.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: August 3

Last date to register for the examination: August 25

Admit card release date: September 25

The date of examination Paper-I: October 10 (10.30 PM to 1.00 PM)

The date of examination Paper-II: October 10 (2.00 PM to 4.30 PM)

Earlier in the month of July, Maharashtra Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad had notified that the state government has given permission to Maharashtra State Council of Examination for the conduct of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test ( MAHATET 2021).

More than 10 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for MAHATET which is being held after a gap of two years.

About MAHATET

MAHATET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility to candidates to teach in the schools affiliated to Maharashtra education board. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.