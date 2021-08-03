Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Professor in 7 different Dentistry disciplines against Advt. No. 11 of 2018-19. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Commission has also released the list of candidates selected to appear for the written examination. A total of 68 candidates have been shortlisted for the exam.

Here’s the list of shortlisted candidates.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click to Download” against “Download Admission Certificate & etc for Written Examination to be held for Recruitment of Assistant Professor in 07 different Dentistry disciplines(Advt. No. 11 of 2018-19)” Key in your registration number, date of birth and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.