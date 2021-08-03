Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will today, August 3, announce HSC (Class 12) result 2021. Enrolled students will be able to check and download their results on the official website mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in from 4.00 PM onwards.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad, on Monday announced that Maharashtra HSC result 2021 will be declared on August 3 at 4.00 PM.

“Important Note: The result of 12th class prepared by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in the year 2021 as per the working procedure of the board will be released on 03rd August, 2021 at 4:00 pm. Best wishes to all students!” Gaikwad tweeted.

This year, the board did not conduct Class 12th examination admit worsening Covid-19 situation across the state and nation. Therefore, the board devised an alternative assessment criteria.

The result will be announced for approximately 14 lakh students, reports Hindustan Times.

The 12th result will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in internal exams of Class 12 and 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 or SSC final exams.

The board will follow 30:30:40 ratio, of which 40% weightage will be given to class 12th marks and students performance. For the remaining 60%, 30 percent will be given for Class 11 marks and the other 30% for the average of the best three performing subjects of Class 10.

Last month, the Maharashtra Board announced the result of Class 10 or SSC result 2021 for over 16 lakh students.