The e-admit cards for the National Entrance Screening Test or NEST 2021 to be held this month have been released. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website nestexam.in using their User ID and password.

The NEST 2021 exam will be held on August 14. The exam was earlier scheduled in June, but had to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The NEST 2021 result will be declared on September 1.

NEST is an online/computer-based test conducted for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

The NEST 2021 examination will be conducted at multiple centres (major towns or cities) all over India in two sessions. Based on the performance in NEST 2021, a merit list of the candidates will be prepared for NISER and CEBS separately and posted on NEST 2021 website Sepetmber 1.

Steps to download NEST 2021 admit card:

Visit official website nestexam.in Click on the ‘Download admit card’ link Enter User ID and password to login The NEST admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NEST 2021 admit card.