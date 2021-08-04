Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 exam 2020 (CGL Tier 1) admit card on a few regional websites. The admit cards are expected to be released on SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in soon. Candidates who have registered for the examinations can check their application status and download their admit card from regional websites — Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region and others.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 13 to August 24, 2021, for more than 7000 vacancies.

The exam was earlier scheduled in the month of May, but had to be postponed amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the various posts up for recruitment are those of Clerks (203), Accountants (661), Assistants, Auditors, Sections Officers and Inspectors among others.

Here’s SSC CGLE 2020 vacancy details.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” tab Now click on individual regional websites Click on the application status/ admit card download link available on the homepage Key in your your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Regional Websites

The selection of the candidates will be based on the examinations to be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. The exam will be conducted in four tiers —

Tier-I: Computer Based Examination Tier-II: Computer Based Examination Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper) Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).

The SSC CGL 2020 notification was released in December 2019 and online applications were invited in January 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.