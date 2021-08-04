Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Professor at the State Medical Education Department. Eligible candidates can check the schedule and download the interview letter from CGPSC’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from August 25 to August 31. The applicants are required to bring their original documents for the document verification round (DV) a day before their scheduled interview. The interview/ DV will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM, reads the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 140 vacancies.

Here’s the direct link to the interview schedule.

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NOTIFICATION FOR INTERVIEW OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR (MEDICAL EDUCATION DEPT.)- 2021 (03-08-2021)” Click on “DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA” The interview letter will appear on the screen Download the interview letter and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the interview letter.

Assistant Professors will be hired for both Broad Specialities and Super Specialities.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.