The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the result of the Junior Engineer (Supervisory Trainee-Civil) exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the merit list at official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC conducted the written objective type screening test on February 13 this year for recruitment to 23 posts of JE (Supervisory Trainee-Civil) at the S-O level (on a contract basis).

The Commission had received 5,895 applications for the recruitment, out of which 5,373 applications were provisionally admitted. In the exam, 4,053 candidates appeared and 1,320 candidates remained absent. Out of the total 4,053 candidates who appeared, 76 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process.

The HPPSC merit list contains the roll number of the qualified candidates.

“15 marks of evaluation of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on 31th August, 2021 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. They are directed to bring all original Essential Qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form,” HPPSC said in its result notice.

In case a candidate does not appear for evaluation process on the day fixed for the evaluation, he/she will not be considered for further selection process and no further opportunity will be given thereafter, the notice further read.

Here’s HPPSC JE Supervisory Trainee-Civil exam result.