Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga has released the admit card for Bihar BEd 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The Bihar BEd 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 13, from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 11.

Steps to download Bihar BEd CET 2021 admit card

Visit the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in On the homepage, click on “Login to Download Admit Card” or “Download Admit Card with Application Form Number” Key in your login details and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The examination will be held at various centres including — Ara, Bhagalpur, Chapra, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Madepura, Munger, Muzaffarpur and others, reports Times of India.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.