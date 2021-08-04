The Industrial Development Bank of India or IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive to be filled on a contract basis at its different Branches and Offices.

Interested candidates can apply online at the official website idbibank.in till August 18. IDBI has notified a total of 920 vacancies for the post of Executive. The appointment will be on a contractual basis, initially for a period of 1 year and this may be reviewed for extension on a year-to-year basis for a further period of 2 years, subject to satisfactory performance, completion of assigned mandatory e-learning certifications and availability of vacancies.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Test to be held on September 5. The exam will carry a total of 150 marks with a composite time of 90 minutes.

Candidates are advised to read the IDBI Bank Executive recruitment 2021 official notification carefully for more details.

Here’s IDBI Bank Executive recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 20-25 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWD) in any discipline.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 200 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and Rs 1000 for all others.

Stepps to apply for IDBI Executive recruitment 2021:

Visit the IDBI website idbibank.in Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage and then click on ‘Current Openings’ Click on the apply link for Executive posts Register on the IBPS portal using personal details to create profile Login, fill application post, upload documents Pay the application fee Submit the form and print a saved copy for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for IDBI Executive recruitment 2021.