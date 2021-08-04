The Punjab Police recruitment board has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Head Constable in the Investigation Cadre of Punjab Police. The link to apply online is available at the official website punjabpolice.gov.in. Applications can be submitted by August 25.

The Punjab Police is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 811 vacancies of Head Constable in the Investigation Cadre. Of these, direct recruitment will be held for 787 posts while the remaining 23 vacancies are reserved for sports quota, which shall be filled separately.

Candidates are advised to read in detail the Punjab Police Head Constable recruitment 2021 notification available on the website or at the direct link below.

Here’s Punjab Police Head Constable recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-28 years as on January 1, 2021. Relaxation to the upper age limit is applicable to reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university or its equivalent. Candidates must have passed the Matriculation exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects, or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language.

Physical Standards: Minimum height required for male candidates is 5 feet 5 inches and for female candidates is 5 feet 1 inch.

Selection procedure

The selection process shall be a two-stage process. Punjab Police will recruit candidates based on the MCQ type computer-based test followed by document scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

Application/exam fee

The candidates have to pay an online fee of Rs 1,000 (Rs 400 application fee +Rs 600 exam fee). The amount is relaxed for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for Punjab Police recruitment 2021:

Visit official website punjabpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ and click on ‘HEAD CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE’ Click on the registration link and then proceed with registration to create profile Choose post/cadre, fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for Punjab Police bharti 2021.