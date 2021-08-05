The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2021. Students can check and download their results from the official website megresults.nic.in using their roll numbers.

This year, Meghalaya MBOSE class 10th pass percent is 52.91%. A total of 64269 enrolled candidates, 34003 candidates have been declared pass. East Jaintia Hills recorded the highest pass percent of 85.09%. Of 2340 enrolled students, 1991 have passes Class 10th.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 2021 was conducted from April 19 to May 3, 2021.

Steps to download Class 10th result

Visit the official website megresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2021” Key in your roll number, security pin and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Along with the detailed results, the board has also released the abstract of the results, category-wise / gender-wise/ district-wise pass percentage, list of successful candidates occupying the first twenty positions in order of merit and the list of successful candidates securing the highest marks in each subject.

Students can also check the result booklet for more details.