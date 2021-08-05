The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conclude the online application process for the West Bengal Judicial Service Exam 2021 today. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on WBPSC’s official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The last date to pay the application fee in online and offline mode is August 5 and 6, respectively. The application correction window will open from August 9 to 13.

The WBJS examination will be conducted by WBPSC for recruitment to 14 posts of Civil Judge (Jr. Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 23 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a degree in Law from any University or Institution affiliated to any University recognised by the State Government or Central Government. Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali). More details in the notification.

Here’s WB Judicial Service Exam 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 210 with an additional 1 percent service charge. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) having physical disability of 40% and above are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for WBJS exam 2021

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on ‘One Time Registration’ under Candidate’s Corner section Fill the form using personal and contact details and generate your Enrollment Number Login using the enrollment number password Fill the application form for WBJS exam 2021 Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download application form for future reference

Selection Process

The WBJS Exam 2021 will be held in three successive stages — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type - Written) and Personality Test.