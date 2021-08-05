Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I on contract basis, for EVM production for Export Manufacturing, SC & US, Military Radars and Military Communication SBUs of Bengaluru Complex. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the BEL official website bel-india.in.

The last date to submit the online application is 15 August.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 115 vacancies, of which 308 vacancies are for the post of Trainee Engineer-I and 203 posts are for the post of Project Engineer-I.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the posts of Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I should not be more than the age of 25 and 28, respectively, as on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Four years full time BE/ B Tech Engineering course from a reputed Institute/University in the Engineering disciplines of Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electrical and Electronics. First Class is the indicated qualification for General, OBC and EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

Application fee

The candidates from General/EWS/OBC category applying for the post of Project Engineer-I and Trainee Engineer-I are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500 and 200, respectively. SC/ST/ PwD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit official website bel-india.in Go to ‘Career’ section – ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ Click on he apply link for the post Register online and proceed with application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Print a copy of the form for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be based on merit prepared on the basis of aggregate percentage obtained in BE/ BTech and work experience. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for the interview round.