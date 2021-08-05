The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the final answer key for the WBJEE 2021 exam today. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

With the release of final answer key, the WBJEE 2021 result is expected to arrive soon. Once the result is out, the e-counselling process will begin.

The WBJEE 2021 was held on July 17 (Saturday) in an offline OMR-based mode for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal.

The exam was organised in two sessions: Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics/Chemistry) from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

